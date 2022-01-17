On why this Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stock is skyrocketing; Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL Securities said, "This rise in Metro Brands share price can be attributed to strong quarterly earning announced by the company last Saturday. In its Q3FY22 results, the footwear brand has reported rise in its net profit by more than 53 per cent on YoY basis whereas its margins are much better than its peers. In fact, its margins are far better than Bata. So, the stock is expected to go further northward and hence those who missed to get this share during share allocation last month can buy the counter at around ₹570 levels for ₹720 target maintaining stop loss at ₹540 apiece levels."