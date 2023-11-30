Metro Brands share price surges nearly 9% to touch 52-week high on partnership with Foot Locker
Metro Brands share price jumps nearly 9% following strategic partnership with Foot Locker. Metro Brands has been granted exclusive rights to own and run Foot Locker stores in India and to sell authorised merchandise in Foot Locker stores.
Metro Brands share price jumped nearly 9% to touch a 52-week high on Thursday's trade following the company's announcement on Wednesday of a strategic partnership with New York-based specialty athletic retailer Foot Locker, Inc. Metro Brands share price opened at ₹1,371.50 apiece on BSE. Metro Brands Ltd's share price today touched an intraday high of ₹1,440.45 and a low of ₹1,366.80.
