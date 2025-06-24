Metro Brands shares jump 5% after strategic partnership with British footwear brand Clarks

Metro Brands share price jumped over 5% in early trade on Tuesday after the company announced an exclusive partnership with British footwear brand Clarks. Metro Brands shares rallied as much as 5.77% to ₹1,215.60 apiece on the BSE.

Domestic footwear and accessories retailer Metro Brands said that the exclusive partnership marks Clarks’ official comeback to the Indian market.

Under the terms of a long-term distribution agreement, Metro Brands is appointed as Clarks’ exclusive Retail and Digital Partner for India and neighboring countries including Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Maldives and Sri Lanka.

“Metro Brands will manage Clarks’ e-commerce operations in India, the official Clarks India website and all digital commerce platforms, and has exclusive right to sell Clarks in all offline channels including Clarks mono-branded stores,” Metro Brands said in a release on June 23.

Metro Brands recently launched its 900th store in India. The company sells an array of brands, including Metro Shoes, Mochi and popular international brands like Crocs, FitFlop, Fila & Footlocker.

“Clarks’ new journey with Metro Brands will be backed by our expansive retail network, data-driven merchandising, and proven capabilities in brand building,” Metro Brands said.

As of March 31, 2025, the Company operated 908 Stores across 205 cities spread across 31 states and union territories in India.

Metro Brands Share Price Performance Metro Brands share price has fallen 3% in one month, but gained 8% in three months. The stock is down 5% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, while it has fallen 6% in the past one year. However, Metro Brands shares have rallied 21% in two years, and have delivered 110% returns in three years.

At 9:50 AM, Metro Brands share price was trading 1.59% higher at ₹1,167.50 apiece on the BSE.