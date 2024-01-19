Metro Brands shares slump 6% after Q3 earnings miss estimates
Metro Brands reports a 12.38% decline in Q3 FY24 net profit due to increased expenses and slower sales, causing its shares to drop 6%. The revenue from operations in the quarter recorded 6.17% YoY growth, reaching ₹636 crore.
Shares of Metro Brands, one of the largest Indian footwear specialty retailers, slumped by 6% in today's early trade, reaching ₹1,140 apiece after the company's Q3FY24 earnings missed the street estimates.
