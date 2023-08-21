A total of 11 stocks have been put under the ban for trade on Tuesday, August 22, 2023 under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as it crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), according to the NSE. However, the stock will be available for trading in the cash market. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The NSE updates the list of securities in F&O ban for trade everyday. The derivative contracts in the mentioned securities have crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit and have been currently put in the ban period by the stock exchange, said NSE. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

‘’It is hereby informed that all clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action,'' said NSE.

No fresh positions are allowed for any of the F&O contracts in the particular stock when placed under the F&O ban period by the stock exchanges.

Domestic benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty50 closed with decent gains on Monday, August 21, snapping their two-day losing run, on the back of positive global cues. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Jio Financial tumbled 5 per cent in its market debut and closed at the lower circuit. That led parent Reliance 1.44 per cent lower, with both stocks among the top Nifty losers.

Sensex ended the session with a gain of 267 points, or 0.41 per cent, at 65,216.09 while the Nifty50 rose 83 points, or 0.43 per cent, to settle at 19,393.60. Mid and smallcaps outperformed the benchmark. The BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices ended 0.87 per cent and 0.71 per cent higher, respectively.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}