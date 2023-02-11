With a market valuation of Rs. 6,567.98 Cr., Metropolis Healthcare Ltd. is a mid-size company that engages in the healthcare industry. The largest and only international network of pathology labs and diagnostic facilities is Metropolis Healthcare. The company has declared its Q3 earnings along with a dividend of ₹8 per share for its eligible shareholders.

Metropolis Healthcare said in a stock exchange filing that the Board of Directors has “Approved and Declared payment of an Interim Dividend at the rate of Rs. 8/- (Rupees Eight Only) per Equity Share on the Face Value of Rs. 2/- (Rupees Two Only) per Equity Share for the Financial Year 2022-23. The Board has fixed Thursday. February 23, 2023, as the "Record Date" for the purpose of ascertaining eligibility of the shareholders for payment of Interim Dividend. The Interim Dividend will be paid to the shareholders within 30 days of declaration."

In Q3FY23, the company posted a net profit of ₹35.80 crore compared to ₹41.04 crore in Q3FY22, representing a fall of 12.77% YoY. Metropolis Healthcare said during the quarter ended December 2022, its revenue from operations reached ₹285.46 crore compared to ₹293.05 Cr recorded in the quarter ended December 2021, representing a fall of 2.60% YoY. The company's net expenses reached ₹244.10 Cr in Q3FY23 against ₹239.57 Cr in the year-ago quarter. The EPS of Metropolis Healthcare stood at ₹6.99 in Q3FY23 compared to ₹8.02 in the year-ago quarter.

On Friday the shares of Metropolis Healthcare closed on the NSE at ₹1,281.15 apiece, down by 0.54% from the previous close of ₹1,288.15. The stock recorded a total volume average of 204,074 shares and delivery volume average of 6,265,072 shares at 30.7%. In the last 1 year the stock has fallen 37.54% and on a YTD basis, it has fallen 2.77% so far in 2023.

The stock touched a 52-week-high of ₹2,570.60 on (05-Apr-2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹1,190.40 on (06-Feb-2023), indicating that at the current market price, the stock is trading 50.16% below the 1 year high and 7.62% above the recent 1 year low. In Q3FY23, the company recorded a promoter shareholding of 49.76%, FIIs stake of 23.86%, DIIs stake of 13.30% and a public stake of 13.09%.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vipul Das Vipul Das is a Digital Business Content Producer at Livemint. He previously worked for Goodreturns.in (OneIndia News) and has over 5 years of expertise in the finance and business sector. Stocks, mutual funds, personal finance, tax, and banking are among his specialties, and he is a professional in industry research and business reporting. He received his bachelor's degree from Dr. CV Raman University and also have completed Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication (DJMC). Read more from this author

Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach. Take the test