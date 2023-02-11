Metropolis Healthcare declares dividend of 8 per share, PAT falls 12% in Q3

Metropolis Healthcare said in a stock exchange filing that the Board of Directors has “Approved and Declared payment of an Interim Dividend at the rate of Rs. 8/- (Rupees Eight Only) per Equity Share on the Face Value of Rs. 2/- (Rupees Two Only) per Equity Share for the Financial Year 2022-23. The Board has fixed Thursday. February 23, 2023, as the "Record Date" for the purpose of ascertaining eligibility of the shareholders for payment of Interim Dividend. The Interim Dividend will be paid to the shareholders within 30 days of declaration."