Metropolis Healthcare promoter sells 6% stake for 422.6 crore

Ameera Shah, Promoter and Managing Director, Metropolis Healthcare Ltd said “We have sold a small part of our holding today, in line with our commitment to bring down debt and associated pledges at the Promoter and Promoter Group level. The book building saw strong demand from institutions both Domestic and International. Existing as well as New holders have purchased the shares. The share sale happened at a marginal discount and saw interest from Institutional Investors thus reposing their confidence and the faith in Metropolis story, its promoters and senior Management Team".