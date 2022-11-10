Metropolis Healthcare’s non-covid business growth is encouraging

Metropolis Healthcare’s non-covid business growth is encouraging2 min read . 12:58 PM IST
- Expansion, acquisition of HiTech, growing digital revenue and shift to organized players would support Metropolis’ growth
MUMBAI: Shares of Metropolis Healthcare have been on an upswing. The stock is up more than 20% from lows seen in September. The company’s July-September quarter performance was encouraging, with a surge seen in non-covid revenues.
MUMBAI: Shares of Metropolis Healthcare have been on an upswing. The stock is up more than 20% from lows seen in September. The company’s July-September quarter performance was encouraging, with a surge seen in non-covid revenues.
Revenue excluding covid PCR & covid-allied tests at ₹288 crore was up 16% year-on-year. However, declining contributions from covid testing meant that company’s overall Q2 revenue at ₹300 crore fell by a percent year-on-year (YoY).
Revenue excluding covid PCR & covid-allied tests at ₹288 crore was up 16% year-on-year. However, declining contributions from covid testing meant that company’s overall Q2 revenue at ₹300 crore fell by a percent year-on-year (YoY).
The company said that as the economy moves past the pandemic and consumer becomes more health conscious and proactive, it expects non-covid revenue to continue the growth trajectory both in the illness and wellness segments.
Analysts at ICICI Securities Ltd said that they remain positive on the company due to its aggressive network expansion with focus on B2C, strengthening position in the fast-growing southern market with focus on increasing digital revenue and faster shift of the market to organized players.
On the operating front, Ebitda (Earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortization) was up 32% year-on-year.
Overall growth was led by the acquisition of Hitech Diagnostic Centre's operations in south India. Having adjusted for Hitech and government revenues, 2QFY23 sales and volume growth stood at 12% and 10% YoY, respectively.
Some concerns, however, remain on volume growth.
Analysts at Kotak institutional Equities highlighted that core volume growth remains 200 bps lower than pre covid levels. There are some concerns, too, on slower than expected ramp-up in Hitech operations and thereby the impact on margins.
Analysts at ICICI Securities have cut revenue estimates by 3-4% and Ebitda estimates by 2- 3% over FY23-24 due to slower-than-expected growth in the HiTech business causing margin dilution.
Nevertheless, they maintain positive ratings and said, “Expansion, HiTech acquisition, growing digital revenue and shift to organized players would support Metropolis’ growth."
The company is likely to continue investing in technology, automation and marketing over the next two years. It remains on track to derive synergies from Hitech, with an aggressive roll out of new centres said analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities.