Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Metropolis Healthcare’s non-covid business growth is encouraging

Metropolis Healthcare’s non-covid business growth is encouraging

2 min read . 12:58 PM ISTUjjval Jauhari
Metropolis Healthcare’s non-covid business growth is encouraging. (Photo: iStock)

  • Expansion, acquisition of HiTech, growing digital revenue and shift to organized players would support Metropolis’ growth

MUMBAI: Shares of Metropolis Healthcare have been on an upswing. The stock is up more than 20% from lows seen in September. The company’s July-September quarter performance was encouraging, with a surge seen in non-covid revenues.

MUMBAI: Shares of Metropolis Healthcare have been on an upswing. The stock is up more than 20% from lows seen in September. The company’s July-September quarter performance was encouraging, with a surge seen in non-covid revenues.

Revenue excluding covid PCR & covid-allied tests at 288 crore was up 16% year-on-year. However, declining contributions from covid testing meant that company’s overall Q2 revenue at 300 crore fell by a percent year-on-year (YoY).

Revenue excluding covid PCR & covid-allied tests at 288 crore was up 16% year-on-year. However, declining contributions from covid testing meant that company’s overall Q2 revenue at 300 crore fell by a percent year-on-year (YoY).

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

The company said that as the economy moves past the pandemic and consumer becomes more health conscious and proactive, it expects non-covid revenue to continue the growth trajectory both in the illness and wellness segments.

Analysts at ICICI Securities Ltd said that they remain positive on the company due to its aggressive network expansion with focus on B2C, strengthening position in the fast-growing southern market with focus on increasing digital revenue and faster shift of the market to organized players.

On the operating front, Ebitda (Earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortization) was up 32% year-on-year.

Overall growth was led by the acquisition of Hitech Diagnostic Centre's operations in south India. Having adjusted for Hitech and government revenues, 2QFY23 sales and volume growth stood at 12% and 10% YoY, respectively.

Some concerns, however, remain on volume growth.

Analysts at Kotak institutional Equities highlighted that core volume growth remains 200 bps lower than pre covid levels. There are some concerns, too, on slower than expected ramp-up in Hitech operations and thereby the impact on margins.

TRENDING IN MARKETS See All

Analysts at ICICI Securities have cut revenue estimates by 3-4% and Ebitda estimates by 2- 3% over FY23-24 due to slower-than-expected growth in the HiTech business causing margin dilution.

Nevertheless, they maintain positive ratings and said, “Expansion, HiTech acquisition, growing digital revenue and shift to organized players would support Metropolis’ growth."

The company is likely to continue investing in technology, automation and marketing over the next two years. It remains on track to derive synergies from Hitech, with an aggressive roll out of new centres said analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Ujjval Jauhari

Ujjval Jauhari is a deputy editor at Mint, with over a decade of experience in newspapers and digital news platforms. He is skilled in storytelling, reporting, analysing and writing about stocks, investment ideas, markets, corporates and more. He is based in New Delhi.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP