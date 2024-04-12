Metropolis Healthcare shares surge over 7.5% to a new 52-week high on strong Q4 business update
Metropolis Healthcare's Q4 results show 10% YoY increase in overall revenue, 15% YoY growth in core business revenue. During the current quarter, the company has repaid debt, resulting in a debt-free status as of March 31, 2024.
Shares of Metropolis Healthcare, one of the leading Indian diagnostics companies, spiked 7.54% in today's intraday session to hit a new 52-week high of ₹1,935 apiece after investors reacted positively to the company's Q4 business, which was released on April 10, post-market hours.
