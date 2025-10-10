MF Lite has zero takers. Why are companies ignoring Sebi's passive-funds push?
Summary
The market for passive funds in India is booming, so why has MF Lite, a simplified framework specifically for such funds that Sebi launched 10 months ago, found no takers?
It’s been 10 months since markets regulator Sebi introduced MF Lite, a light-touch regulatory framework for mutual fund companies looking to offer only passive funds.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story