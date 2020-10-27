MFs ask Sebi to relax cap on foreign investments

PPFAS Mutual Fund invests up to 35% of its assets abroad in PPFAS Long Term Equity, its flagship mutual fund scheme. It had an AUM of ₹4,798 crore as of 30 September. Franklin India Feeder Franklin US Opportunities Fund launched in January 2013 invests in American stocks. It had an AUM of ₹2,252 crore as of 30 September . To be sure, part of the AUM growth of such schemes also comes from investment returns, and not just inflows, and hence, the foreign investments of these fund houses are still below the cap of $300 million.