Radhakishan Damani cut down his stake in the company from 1.47 per cent to 1.40 per cent in Blue Dart Express during Q4 FY2021-22, but mutual funds raised their stake in the company from 3.38 per cent to 3.69 per cent whereas FPIs raised their stake from 3.21 per cent to 3.25 per cent in last quarter of the recently ended March 2022 quarter.