MFs, FPIs raise stake despite Radhakishan Damani trimming shareholding in this stock2 min read . 12 Apr 2022
- Radhakishan Damani has cut down his stake in the company from 1.47 per cent to 1.40 per cent in Blue Dart Express during Q4 FY2021-22
Radhakishan Damani has trimmed his stake in courier company Blue Dart Express in Q4FY22. However, it seems that mutual funds and Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) are unmoved by this change in Radhakishan Damani portfolio. Both mutual funds and FPIs have raised stake in Blue Dart in January to March 2022 quarter despite ace investor trimming stake in the company.
Radhakishan Damani cut down his stake in the company from 1.47 per cent to 1.40 per cent in Blue Dart Express during Q4 FY2021-22, but mutual funds raised their stake in the company from 3.38 per cent to 3.69 per cent whereas FPIs raised their stake from 3.21 per cent to 3.25 per cent in last quarter of the recently ended March 2022 quarter.
Mutual funds shareholding in Blue Dart Express
As per Blue Dart shareholding pattern for January to March 2022 quarter, mutual funds hold 8,76,561 shares or 3.69 per cent stake in the company whereas in December 2021 quarter, their shareholding in the company stood at 8,02,738 shares or 3.38 per cent stake. This means, mutual funds have raised their stake in the company buying 73,823 fresh shares or 0.31 per cent stake in the company.
FPIs shareholding in Blue Dart Express
According to Blue Dart shareholding pattern for Q4FY22, FPIs hold 7,70,148 shares or 3.25 per cent stake in the company whereas they used to hold 7,61,986 shares or 3.21 per cent stake in the company in December 2021 shareholding pattern of Blue Dart. So, FPIs bought 8,162 fresh shares or 0.04 per cent stake in the company in Q4FY2022.
Radhakishan Damani shareholding in Blue Dart
In shareholding pattern of the company for March 2022 quarter, Radhakishan Damani holds 3,31,770 shares or 1.40 per cent stake in the company whereas he used to hold 3,48,770 shares or 1.47 per cent stake in the company in December 2021 shareholding pattern of the company. So, ace investor trimmed stake in this company during January to March 2022 quarter selling 17,000 shares or 0.07 per cent stake in the company.