MFs plan to oppose Embassy REIT's proposal to raise ₹3,000 crore
The funds will be raised to acquire the rights, title and interests of a wholly-owned subsidiary of Embassy Property Builders and Developers in Embassy Splendid TechZone which has an enterprise value of ₹1,269 crore.
Two mutual funds and an alternate investment fund, that are unitholders of Embassy Office Parks REIT (Real Estate Investment Trust), will vote against its resolution to raise ₹3,000 crore to acquire a business park in Chennai with an enterprise value of ₹1,269 crore on Monday.
