Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  MGL stock check: Mahanagar Gas rallies 31% in 3 months, outperforms Sensex by 22%; Should you buy or sell?

MGL stock check: Mahanagar Gas rallies 31% in 3 months, outperforms Sensex by 22%; Should you buy or sell?

Nikita Prasad

  • MGL stock check: In the last three months, Mahanagar Gas Ltd has provided 19.93 per cent returns to investors against Nifty 50's 7.44 per cent during the period.

Mahanagar Gas Ltd (MGL) has rallied 31 per cent in the last three months

MGL stock check: Shares of city gas distributor (CGD) Mahanagar Gas Ltd (MGL) have rallied 31 per cent in the last three months and outperformed the 30-share BSE Sensex by nearly 22 per cent. In the last three months, MGL has provided 19.93 per cent returns to investors against Nifty 50's 7.44 per cent during the period. According to domestic brokerage HDFC Securities, strong volume growth will continue to drive the stock price outperformance.

On Tuesday, shares of MGL opened at 554.30 and hit an intra day high of 557.75 against a 52-week high of 570.60, before settling 1.10 per cent lower at 54.80 apiece on the BSE. The natural gas distributor commands a market capitalization of 38,416.04 crore and a turnover of 4.66 crore.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
