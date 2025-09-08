MIC Electronics share price extends GST reforms-led rally, jumps 51% in three days; do you own?

MIC Electronics share price jumped over 18% in early trade on Monday, extending the rally for the third consecutive session. The smallcap stock surged as much as 18.55% to ₹77.96 apiece on the BSE.

MIC Electronics shares have gained more than 51% in just three trading sessions amid positive sentiment over the recent GST rate cuts by the government.

The smallcap stock also saw robust trading volumes. Around 3 crore MIC Electronics shares changed hands on the stock exchanges on September 8 as compared with its one month average trading volumes of 45 lakh shares. In the previous session, the trading volumes in the stock spiked to 6 crore.

GST Rate Cut Boost MIC Electronics is in the business of LED products, medical & other appliances, and automobiles. The rally in MIC Electronics share price comes after the GST Council cut the Goods & Services Tax (GST) rates on air conditioners and televisions from 28% to 18%.

The company is expected to benefit from the GST rate cut on electronics, which may reduce prices and boost sales and profit.

Along with the GST rate cut-driven rally, the company recently received a contract worth ₹1.73 crore from South Central Railway and Northern Railway for railway-related projects.

MIC Electronics Share Price Outlook MIC Electronics share price has staged a strong breakout, ending a 135-day double bottom formation at the ₹68 level with solid institutional participation, noted Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investments.

“The breakout is being confirmed by robust follow-through buying in the current session, signaling growing confidence in the stock’s upward momentum. Such technical strength often suggests the start of a sustained rally rather than a short-lived spike. With momentum on its side, MIC Electronics looks well-positioned to climb higher, with near-term targets pointing towards the ₹95 zone,” Jain said.

He advises traders and investors to keep a close watch as MIC Electronics stock rides institutional support and strong price action.

11,000% Returns in 5 years MIC Electronics share price has gained 69% in one month, and 14% in three months. The smallcap stock rallied 26% in six months and has fallen 10% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. Over the long-term, MIC Electronics shares have delivered multibagger returns. The stock has jumped 153% in two years and has skyrocketed 11,000% in five years.

At 10:55 AM, MIC Electronics share price was trading 17.93% higher at ₹77.55 apiece on the BSE.