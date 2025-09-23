MIC Electronics share price jumps over 8%, rises 30% in one month. Do you own?

MIC Electronics share price surged over 8% during Tuesday's trading session and has risen over 30% within the last month due to the recent cuts in GST rates announced by the government. This Hyderabad-based company manufactures LED video displays and lighting solutions. Previously taxed at 28%, the company's products will now incur only an 18% GST. Experts believe this change will enhance its competitiveness and profit margins.

The recent reduction of GST rates from 28% to 18% on LED products provides a significant advantage for MIC Electronics, enhancing the price competitiveness of its offerings in the market. Complementing the positive outlook fueled by the GST changes, MIC Electronics has recently obtained a contract worth ₹1.73 crore from South Central Railway and Northern Railway. This project focuses on LED display and lighting work related to railways, which aligns with the company's fundamental expertise.

The victory in securing this contract is anticipated to not only aid in short-term revenue growth but also strengthen MIC’s standing within the railway infrastructure sector.

During the first quarter of FY26, which concluded in June 2025, MIC Electronics announced total revenues of ₹11.75 crore, an increase from ₹10.93 crore in the first quarter of FY25. The net profit stood at ₹1.67 crore, a decrease from ₹1.97 crore recorded in Q1FY25. Profit before tax was also reported at ₹1.67 crore.

MIC Electronics share price MIC Electronics share price today opened at ₹64.01 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹69.50 apiece and an intraday low of ₹62.53 per share. In the span of five years the stock has given multibagger returns of 10,815% to its investors.

According to Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst at Angel One, post taking support on 200sma, prices are gaining traction backed by strong volume. Demand zone is seen at 63 whereas upside could extend towards 76.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.