Michelin Drops After Warning of Plummeting North America Sales

(Bloomberg) -- Michelin shares fell after the tiremaker lowered its financial guidance for the year following a bigger-than-expected sales slump in North America.

Advertisement

The stock declined as much as 11% in Paris on Tuesday, the steepest intraday drop in more than five years. It’s down around a fifth this year. Peer Continental AG also fell in Frankfurt.

The French company now sees operating income for this year in a range between €2.6 billion ($3 billion) to €3 billion at constant exchange rates, Michelin said late Monday, compared with a previous target of more than €3.4 billion. The weaker dollar also contributed to the downgrade.

While the outlook cut was expected, it was “worse than feared,” Citi analyst Ross MacDonald wrote in a note. “Weak truck, agriculture and construction demand, trade down risks and tariff headwinds could persist into 2026.”

Sales in North America slumped close to 10% during the third quarter, dragged down by slower demand for trucks and heavy-duty vehicles used in agriculture, Michelin said. US tariffs also crimped margins, the company said.

Advertisement

US tariffs have weakened demand for tires as logistics companies scale back truck purchases due to manufacturing cuts and slower freight activity. Shipments of tariff-hit goods such as steel and aluminum have fallen, and US imports have dropped sharply since the tariffs were introduced, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis.

Michelin said it’s been operating in a “chaotic business context” that’s weighing on both consumers and trucking customers.

Michelin also reduced its 2025 outlook for free cash flow, which is now seen between €1.5 billion and €1.8 billion, compared to more than €1.7 billion previously.

Cie Generale des Etablissements Michelin SCA is due to report full third-quarter sales and more details on its reviewed full-year outlook on Oct. 22.

Advertisement

--With assistance from William Wilkes.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com