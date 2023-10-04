Microcap stock hits 5% upper circuit after company wins ₹292 crore-worth order; do you own?
On Wednesday, shares of Niraj Cement Structurals settled 4.98 per cent higher at ₹37.10 apiece on the BSE.
Shares of Niraj Cement Structurals gained around five per cent during today's trading session after the company announced that it won an order worth ₹292.4 crore from the National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL).
