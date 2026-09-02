Microcap stock Nukleus Office Solutions rise over 7% despite weak trends on Dalal Street

Microcap stock Nukleus Office Solutions rose as much as 7% on BSE in Wednesday's trading session despite weak trends on Dalal Street. Nukleus Office Solutions share price opened at ₹184 apiece today, as compared to previous close of ₹185.05 on Tuesday. The stock touched an intraday high of ₹198.95 on 2 September.

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The market capitalisation of Nukleus Office Solutions stood around ₹80 crore, as of 3:10 pm on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty came under heavy selling pressure in early trade on Wednesday, tracking weak global market cues and a surge in oil prices amid the escalating conflict in West Asia. The 30-share BSE Sensex plunged 788.52 points to 76,155.76 in early deals, while the 50-share NSE Nifty declined 269 points to 23,786.80.

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Nukleus Office Solutions recent business updates On 29 August, Nukleus Office Solutions said that the board has considered and approved employee stock option scheme (ESOP). “The ESOP Scheme is intended to attract, retain and motivate eligible employees and align their interests with the long-term growth and performance of the Company,” it said.

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According to the exchange filing, The Board approved the broad terms and conditions of the proposed ESOP Scheme, inter alia - 201,600 Employee Stock Options, each Option being convertible into one equity share of the Company, subject to the terms and conditions of the ESOP Scheme, and the options shall vest upon completion of one year from the date of Grant, subject to fulfilment of the applicable vesting conditions as specified under the ESOP Scheme.

In a recent press release, Nukleus Office Solutions said that the company has evolved beyond conventional coworking to build a diversified workspace platform comprising managed offices, private offices, coworking spaces, virtual offices and build-to-suit solutions.

“At the heart of Nukleus' business is its managed office vertical, which provides fully serviced and customised office spaces for enterprises, startups and growing businesses. Unlike conventional office leasing, where companies are responsible for investing in fit-outs, infrastructure and day-to-day facility management, managed offices offer ready-to-move-in workspaces with amenities, technology support and operational services under a single integrated solution. This enables businesses to scale efficiently, optimise capital expenditure and focus on growth while Nukleus manages the workplace experience,” it said.

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During FY26, total income rose 25.49% year-on-year, while EBITDA grew 38.12%, supported by strong occupancy levels, disciplined operations and continued demand for managed workspace solutions.

Nukleus Office Solutions share price trend Nukleus Office Solutions share price has remained volatile amid weak market sentiments. The stock has slipped 5% in a week and 7% in a month.

However, the stock has gained over a percent in six months and 16% on year-to-date (YTD) basis.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.