Micro-cap Trishakti Industries secures ₹6 crore order from Larsen & Toubro

Trishakti Industries secured a 6 crore order from Larsen & Toubro for advanced machinery deployment at a project site. The order will be executed by November 21, 2025, contributing to a cumulative FY26 capital expenditure of 910 million.

Published10 Nov 2025, 01:12 PM IST
Infrastructure solutions provider Trishakti Industries today, November 10, announced that it had secured a significant work order from Larsen & Toubro Ltd. In its regulatory filing, the company said that the order is for the deployment of advanced machineries and skilled manpower at one of its flagship project sites, valued at 6 crore.

"In line with the execution of this contract, the company has undertaken a fresh capital expenditure of approximately 60 million, inclusive of taxes, towards the acquisition of advanced machineries," Trishakti Industries said.

As per the company, the order will be executed on November 21, 2025, with a duration spanning 11 months.

With this order, the company said its cumulative capital expenditure for FY26 stands at approximately 910 million, underlining its focused strategy to build a high-capacity fleet to serve marquee clients in the infrastructure and heavy industries segment.

"The order from Larsen & Toubro Ltd reinforces the growing trust of top-tier corporates in our execution capabilities and asset strength, which we believe will translate into stronger revenue visibility and profitability in the upcoming quarters," Trishakti Industries added.

Trishakti Industries has marquee clients including Larsen & Toubro, Reliance, Jindal Group, KEC International, and ITD Cementation. Now anchoring its order book, Trishakti is firmly establishing itself as a preferred partner for large-scale, compliance-ready infrastructure projects.

Reports strong performance in Q2

Meanwhile, the company last week reported its financial performance for the September quarter (Q2FY26). Its revenue from operations reached 6.65 crore, marking a 63% QoQ growth from 4.08 crore in Q1 FY26 and a 213% YoY surge from 2.12 crore in Q2 FY25.

EBITDA grew to 3.92 crore, up 45% QoQ and 374% YoY, driven by improving asset productivity, disciplined cost management, and operational leverage across 20+ active project sites.

Backed by strong order visibility, a Tier-1 client base, and prudent financial planning, the company remains confident in achieving its FY28 revenue target of 90–100 crore. It targets healthy operating margins in the range of 60–65% as fleet efficiency improves, scale economies kick in, and one-off project delays are absorbed.

Trishakti Industries share price trend

The company’s shares have remained under pressure in recent months, closing the last three months lower and carrying the same momentum into November, causing a 12.34% drop. However, on a long-term basis, the stock still trades with massive returns: 576% in two years, 1,200% in three years, and 7,661% in the last five years.

