Micro-cap Trishakti Industries secures ₹6 crore order from Larsen & Toubro

Infrastructure solutions provider Trishakti Industries today, November 10, announced that it had secured a significant work order from Larsen & Toubro Ltd. In its regulatory filing, the company said that the order is for the deployment of advanced machineries and skilled manpower at one of its flagship project sites, valued at ₹6 crore.

Advertisement

"In line with the execution of this contract, the company has undertaken a fresh capital expenditure of approximately ₹60 million, inclusive of taxes, towards the acquisition of advanced machineries," Trishakti Industries said.

Also Read | JM Financial raises Kalyan Jewellers target to ₹775 after Q2 beat

As per the company, the order will be executed on November 21, 2025, with a duration spanning 11 months.

With this order, the company said its cumulative capital expenditure for FY26 stands at approximately ₹910 million, underlining its focused strategy to build a high-capacity fleet to serve marquee clients in the infrastructure and heavy industries segment.

"The order from Larsen & Toubro Ltd reinforces the growing trust of top-tier corporates in our execution capabilities and asset strength, which we believe will translate into stronger revenue visibility and profitability in the upcoming quarters," Trishakti Industries added.

Advertisement

Trishakti Industries has marquee clients including Larsen & Toubro, Reliance, Jindal Group, KEC International, and ITD Cementation. Now anchoring its order book, Trishakti is firmly establishing itself as a preferred partner for large-scale, compliance-ready infrastructure projects.

Reports strong performance in Q2 Meanwhile, the company last week reported its financial performance for the September quarter (Q2FY26). Its revenue from operations reached ₹6.65 crore, marking a 63% QoQ growth from ₹4.08 crore in Q1 FY26 and a 213% YoY surge from ₹2.12 crore in Q2 FY25.

EBITDA grew to ₹3.92 crore, up 45% QoQ and 374% YoY, driven by improving asset productivity, disciplined cost management, and operational leverage across 20+ active project sites.

Advertisement

Backed by strong order visibility, a Tier-1 client base, and prudent financial planning, the company remains confident in achieving its FY28 revenue target of ₹90–100 crore. It targets healthy operating margins in the range of 60–65% as fleet efficiency improves, scale economies kick in, and one-off project delays are absorbed.

Trishakti Industries share price trend The company’s shares have remained under pressure in recent months, closing the last three months lower and carrying the same momentum into November, causing a 12.34% drop. However, on a long-term basis, the stock still trades with massive returns: 576% in two years, 1,200% in three years, and 7,661% in the last five years.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.