Microfinance comes crashing again. Two stocks could buck the trend

According to the MicroLend Report by CRIF Highmark for June 2024, of the 8.6 crore unique borrowers availing microfinance loans, about 55 lakh have at least four or more active lender associations. Here’s the kicker, in the June quarter, about 67% of the incremental PAR 31-180 bucket (yoy) came from borrowers with more than four active lender associations. This means more than half of incremental stress (measured as PAR 31-180) comes from over-levered borrowers. A significant jump in the percentage of borrowers having more than four lender associations is a direct consequence of the removal of the lender per borrower cap in April 2022.