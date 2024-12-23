Microfinance mayhem: This MFI ​could have ​‘going concern’ issues

Secondly, Fusion’s board has also approved an equity raise of up to ₹800 crore through a partly paid rights issue. This means subscribers to the rights issue are expected to contribute only a fraction of the total amount initially. Up to 20% of this amount, equalling ₹160 crore, can also be raised through a preferential equity route. The promoters, including Honey Rose Investments have expressed support and have “undertaken to ensure the success of the rights issue". ​ ​​If this funding comes through, ​​​​it could ​ensure that the lender will not go belly up, at least for now.