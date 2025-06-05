Can this microfinance lender lead the industry’s turnaround in FY26?
Madhvendra 6 min read 05 Jun 2025, 11:57 AM IST
Summary
Spandana’s AUM fell 43% in FY25 amid rising credit stress and cautious lending. After heavy write-offs, it plans 20% AUM growth in FY26, supported by stronger collections and tighter borrower controls.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
The microfinance industry remains a tough sector to navigate. While it offers higher interest spreads, rising defaults during economic slowdown make it a tricky business to be in.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story