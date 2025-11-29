English
  • English
  • हिंदी

Micron stock is having a stellar year. What Dell and HP reveal about memory demand.

Nate Wolf , Barrons 2 min read 29 Nov 2025, 12:00 pm IST
Memory chip prices have skyrocketed this year, resulting in a windfall for Micron. (Bloomberg)
Memory chip prices have skyrocketed this year, resulting in a windfall for Micron. (Bloomberg)
Summary

Dell and HP are paying more for memory chips. That’s good news for Micron and other memory and data storage players.

Micron Technology stock racked up a comfortable gain with solid trading volume on an otherwise quiet session after Thanksgiving. Earnings from Dell Technologies and HP Inc. earlier this week may have something to do with it.

Shares of Micron jumped 2.6% on Friday, making it the top performer in the S&P 500 in the premarket session.

The memory-chip maker has gained 174% this year amid a surge in demand for memory hardware. Dell and HP’s quarterly results showed Wall Street that demand is real.

HP issued a weaker-than-expected 2026 earnings forecast on Tuesday afternoon, which sent the stock lower on Wednesday. Memory prices were a culprit, CEO Enrique Lores told Barron’s.

“From a supply perspective, we’re in a good position, but clearly we see price increases," Lores said. “We think that the impact is going to be around 30 cents for the full year, so it’s fairly significant."

While that is bad news for HP, it is the exact thesis that has led so many investors to buy up Micron. HP lists it as a supplier.

Dell stock, meanwhile, jumped 5.8% on Wednesday after the company’s earnings beat consensus estimates. Analysts concluded that while Dell is also seeing higher costs for memory components, it is just dealing with them more effectively than is HP. Micron is a Dell supplier, too.

“Dell’s solid execution and supply chain management enabled it to deliver upside to margin, countering bearish sentiment regarding the pressure from increasing memory chip costs," wrote Raymond James analyst Simon Leopold in a research note.

Fellow Dell suppliers Western Digital and Seagate Technology Holdings were also on the rise Friday, climbing 2% and 1.7%, respectively, though on much lower trading volume. The pair make related data-storage products like hard-disk drives. Prices and demand for those have also taken off this year.

Write to Nate Wolf at nate.wolf@barrons.com

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
more

topics

Read Next Story footLogo

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue