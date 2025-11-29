Micron stock is having a stellar year. What Dell and HP reveal about memory demand.
Summary
Dell and HP are paying more for memory chips. That’s good news for Micron and other memory and data storage players.
Micron Technology stock racked up a comfortable gain with solid trading volume on an otherwise quiet session after Thanksgiving. Earnings from Dell Technologies and HP Inc. earlier this week may have something to do with it.
