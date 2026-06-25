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Micron shares jump 17% as strong AI-driven outlook lifts market value above Meta

Micron Technology surpassed Meta Platforms in market valuation for the first time, driven by a strong forecast. The shares rose 18.4% to $1.236, giving a market cap of $1.398 trillion, slightly above Meta's $1.392 trillion, but below Tesla's $1.4 trillion.

A Ksheerasagar
Updated25 Jun 2026, 07:32 PM IST
Micron Technology Surpasses Meta in Market Valuation Following Strong Forecast
Micron Technology Surpasses Meta in Market Valuation Following Strong Forecast
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Micron Technology shares surged in Thursday’s trade after the memory-chip maker delivered strong fiscal third-quarter results and issued a robust outlook. The performance offered fresh signs that AI-led investments are generating healthy returns, helping ease valuation concerns.

The company’s shares were last up 17% at $1,255, giving it a market capitalisation of $1.398 trillion. Micron’s valuation has now surpassed Meta Platforms’ market capitalisation of $1.392 trillion, while Tesla’s market value stood at around $1.4 trillion, as per Reuters.

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Micron's fourth-quarter revenue and profit forecasts on Wednesday helped shares reverse a recent slump, with the company disclosing its customers had committed $22 billion to lock in supplies of memory chips.

The chip company topped $1 trillion in market value on May 26, following the entry of South Korea's Samsung Electronics into the club, as memory chipmakers benefit from investor appetite for beneficiaries of Big Tech's mega AI spending plans.

(more to come)

About the Author

A Ksheerasagar

Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More

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