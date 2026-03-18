Micron Technology shares extend rally ahead of second quarter earnings

Micron Technology Inc. shares moved higher on Wednesday as the semiconductor firm prepared to release its second quarter earnings results later on Wednesday.

Rising memory chip valuations have transformed Micron Technology into a premier stock performer for 2026. The post-market quarter results disclosure will provide critical insight into whether this remarkable market rally can be sustained.

Earnings Expectations Investors remain confident that high-priced memory components will significantly improve Micron’s quarterly earnings and future guidance.

The Boise, Idaho-based manufacturer is projected to report a fiscal second-quarter net income of $10.1 billion on $19.6 billion in revenue, based on consensus analyst estimates. These figures would represent staggering year-over-year increases of 540% and 144%, respectively.

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Micron Stock Rally At 11:48 a.m. EDT, Micron Technology stock was trading at $469.60, higher by $7.91, or 1.71%.

Micron’s stock has climbed over 60% since the start of the year — the sixth-highest gain in the S&P 500 Index — following a massive 239% surge in 2025. As the leading U.S. memory chip producer, the company is capitalizing on aggressive investments in artificial intelligence infrastructure, which has spiked demand for storage and memory hardware alongside competitors like Sandisk Corp. and Western Digital Corp.

The stock reached a record closing price of $461.69 on Tuesday, elevating the company’s market capitalization to roughly $520 billion from just $100 billion at the end of 2024.

However, analysts predict this rapid expansion will decelerate soon. Revenue growth is forecasted at 116% for fiscal 2026, dropping to 36% in fiscal 2027, with a projected 1% decline in 2028.

“This pricing environment won’t last forever, but all signs are pointing to tight supply this year and sold-out capacity next year, so investors can take some comfort that we’re not close to the peak yet,” said Hendi Susanto, a portfolio manager at Gabelli Funds, which has about $35 billion in assets and holds Micron shares, according to Bloomberg.

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“Because prices look sustainable in the near term and the stock looks pretty cheap, its hard to see significant downside. The biggest risk is probably high expectations,” added Susanto.

Taiwan’s PSMC, Micron to begin tech collaboration Taiwan’s Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp. (PSMC) announced on Monday the successful completion of its Miaoli facility sale to Micron Technology Inc., marking the beginning of a technical partnership with the American memory supplier as outlined in the acquisition terms, according to Focus Taiwan.

Following the transfer of the manufacturing site to the U.S. technology leader, the two entities will initiate joint development efforts focused on high-bandwidth memory (HBM), post-wafer-finish (PWF) foundry services, and cutting-edge memory processing technologies, PSMC stated in a recent press release. This strategic alliance with Micron is projected to significantly accelerate growth for PSMC’s emerging 3D AI foundry operations.