Microsoft, Alphabet to unveil Q1 results amid high-stakes AI frenzy after Meta crashes 15% on spending forecast
The stakes are high as two of the biggest artificial intelligence players prepare to unveil results, a day after Meta Platforms Inc. alarmed investors with its forecast.
The stakes are high as two of the biggest artificial intelligence players prepare to unveil results, a day after Meta Platforms Inc. alarmed investors with its forecast. Both Microsoft Corp. and Alphabet Inc. are due to deliver what are seen as pivotal reports after the market close.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started