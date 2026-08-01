Microsoft, Amazon and Alphabet earnings reveal the next challenge in the AI race: ‘It isn't only chips now…’

Despite fears about AI spending, the latest earnings from Big Tech show that demand for AI infrastructure remains resilient. Strong cloud growth at Microsoft, Amazon and Alphabet suggests their AI investments are beginning to pay off. The companies also committed aggressive capital spending plans, providing fresh evidence that demand for AI chips, data centres and related infrastructure will remain strong.
Acknowledging that the demand is real, Sandeep Nambiar, Co-Founder and CEO, OneCap, says, “For example, Microsoft is carrying $678 billion of contracted future revenue, up 84%. Those aren't empty data centres waiting on customers.”
Nearly $2 trillion has shifted into or out of the six Big Tech companies that have reported earnings so far this season. The biggest winners were Amazon, Microsoft and Alphabet, showing that their massive AI spending is starting to pay off.
With higher earnings, the constraint has also grown. The challenge is no longer just a shortage of AI chips. Companies are now competing for power, land and memory.
“Apple flagged advanced chip shortages and sharply rising memory prices in the same week. When a phone maker and a cloud provider are competing for the same components, that's a real squeeze,” says Nambiar
“Also, investor patience has run out. Alphabet raised its capex guidance to $195-$205 billion, and the stock fell by 7%. Amazon raised its target by $20 billion to $220 billion, and its shares rose more than 10%. Same move, opposite reaction. The only difference was whether cloud revenue moved in the same quarter.”
As the AI race enters a new phase, it is time for companies to prove they can overcome infrastructure constraints and turn record AI spending into sustained growth and profits.