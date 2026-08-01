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Microsoft, Amazon and Alphabet earnings reveal the next challenge in the AI race: ‘It isn't only chips now…’

Big Tech's latest earnings indicate robust demand for AI infrastructure, with Microsoft, Amazon, and Alphabet showing significant cloud growth. 

Sanchari Ghosh
Updated1 Aug 2026, 11:19 PM IST
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Despite rising competition for resources, these companies are poised for sustained growth driven by strategic capital investments in AI technology.
Despite rising competition for resources, these companies are poised for sustained growth driven by strategic capital investments in AI technology.
AI Quick Read

Despite fears about AI spending, the latest earnings from Big Tech show that demand for AI infrastructure remains resilient. Strong cloud growth at Microsoft, Amazon and Alphabet suggests their AI investments are beginning to pay off. The companies also committed aggressive capital spending plans, providing fresh evidence that demand for AI chips, data centres and related infrastructure will remain strong.

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Acknowledging that the demand is real, Sandeep Nambiar, Co-Founder and CEO, OneCap, says, “For example, Microsoft is carrying $678 billion of contracted future revenue, up 84%. Those aren't empty data centres waiting on customers.”

The $2 trillion dollar shift

Nearly $2 trillion has shifted into or out of the six Big Tech companies that have reported earnings so far this season. The biggest winners were Amazon, Microsoft and Alphabet, showing that their massive AI spending is starting to pay off.

  • Microsoft added more than $600 billion in market value this week, while Amazon and Alphabet each gained over $400 billion.
  • On the other hand, Meta lost about $85 billion in market value, and Apple shed more than $350 billion as a global memory chip shortage hurt its outlook.

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Here's a look at the results, company by company:

  • Microsoft reported 39% year-on-year growth in Azure, while Microsoft Cloud revenue exceeded US$51.5 billion for the first time. More importantly, management said Azure's growth was constrained not by customer demand but by GPU availability.
  • Amazon echoed a remarkably similar message. Its cloud division, Amazon Web Services (AWS), reported 37% year-on-year revenue growth to US$42.2 billion, marking the fastest expansion in more than four years. The company also warned that AI demand could exceed available cloud capacity through 2028.
  • Apple’s earnings, revenue and iPhone sales were all above market expectations; however, the company issued weak guidance for the current quarter, citing “supply constraints.” Apple said revenue growth in the current quarter will be between 9% and 11%, missing analysts’ expectations for 12% growth, according to LSEG.
  • Alphabet delivered $119.796 billion in Q2 revenue, with Google Cloud accelerating to 82% growth and cloud operating margin jumping to 35.6%. Capex hit $44.9 billion in a single quarter, free cash flow fell to negative $5.9 billion, and management raised full-year 2026 capex guidance to $195 billion to $205 billion.
  • Meta posted $6.18 in earnings per share, missing Wall Street expectations of $7.14, according to Bloomberg consensus estimates. Revenue was $60.8bn, beating analyst predictions of $60.23bn.

The next phase: Bigger challenges ahead

With higher earnings, the constraint has also grown. The challenge is no longer just a shortage of AI chips. Companies are now competing for power, land and memory.

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“Apple flagged advanced chip shortages and sharply rising memory prices in the same week. When a phone maker and a cloud provider are competing for the same components, that's a real squeeze,” says Nambiar

Also Read | Big Tech Debt Flood Is Taking Over Risk In Market: Credit Weekly

“Also, investor patience has run out. Alphabet raised its capex guidance to $195-$205 billion, and the stock fell by 7%. Amazon raised its target by $20 billion to $220 billion, and its shares rose more than 10%. Same move, opposite reaction. The only difference was whether cloud revenue moved in the same quarter.”

As the AI race enters a new phase, it is time for companies to prove they can overcome infrastructure constraints and turn record AI spending into sustained growth and profits.

About the Author

Sanchari Ghosh

Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitic...Read More

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