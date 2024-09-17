Microsoft boosts S&P 500 with 2.5% rise on new $60 billion buyback plan, quarterly dividend hiked by 10%

Microsoft Corp. announced a 10% increase in its quarterly dividend and launched a new $60 billion stock buyback program, matching the size of its repurchase plan from three years ago.

Livemint
Published17 Sep 2024, 09:39 PM IST
Trade Now
Microsoft Corp. announced a 10% increase in its quarterly dividend on Tuesday.
Microsoft Corp. announced a 10% increase in its quarterly dividend on Tuesday.

Microsoft Corp. announced a 10 per cent increase in its quarterly dividend and introduced a new $60 billion stock buyback program, matching the scale of its repurchase plan from three years ago. The company's shares rose by up to 2.4 per cent following the news.

In a statement late Monday, the tech giant revealed that shareholders as of November 21 will receive a quarterly dividend of 83 cents per share, up from the current 75 cents. The new share repurchase program, which has no expiration date, replaces the $60 billion buyback plan announced in 2021.

Also Read | Wall Street today: US stocks gain after retail sales data, Fed in focus

Although the figures are substantial in absolute terms, the buyback agreement accounts for less than 2 per cent of Microsoft's total market value. Shares of the Redmond, Washington-based company have risen by 31 per cent over the past 12 months, bringing its market capitalization to $3.2 trillion as of Monday's close. Microsoft typically spreads its share repurchases over several years, with approximately $17 billion spent on buybacks in the fiscal year ending in June, according to Bloomberg data.

As of 10:02 a.m. New York time, Microsoft’s shares were up 1.7 per cent at $438.74.

Microsoft's stock performance

In recent months, Microsoft’s stock has reached new all-time highs, driven by investor optimism about potential gains from its advancements in artificial intelligence.

Also Read | Stocks in focus: These 3 shares among top bets by Motilal Oswal for this week

The company has integrated AI technology from its partner OpenAI into its product suite, promoting the tools’ ability to enhance business applications such as Teams, Word, and Outlook. On Monday, Microsoft also unveiled a new suite of AI tools.

As of June 30, Microsoft held $75.5 billion in cash and equivalents, according to Bloomberg data.

The company reported in July that free cash flow for the fiscal fourth quarter was $23.3 billion, an 18 per cent increase year-over-year, driven by higher capital expenditures to support its cloud and AI services.

(With inputs from Bloomberg)

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:17 Sep 2024, 09:39 PM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsMicrosoft boosts S&P 500 with 2.5% rise on new $60 billion buyback plan, quarterly dividend hiked by 10%

Most Active Stocks

Tata Motors

975.00
03:59 PM | 17 SEP 2024
-13.15 (-1.33%)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

133.05
03:59 PM | 17 SEP 2024
-1.85 (-1.37%)

Bharat Electronics

284.20
03:54 PM | 17 SEP 2024
-6.15 (-2.12%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

294.55
03:59 PM | 17 SEP 2024
2.05 (0.7%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Himadri Speciality Chemical

640.70
03:57 PM | 17 SEP 2024
47.55 (8.02%)

Kaynes Technology India

5,561.20
03:59 PM | 17 SEP 2024
256.95 (4.84%)

Thermax

5,235.20
03:51 PM | 17 SEP 2024
233.3 (4.66%)

Varun Beverages

649.40
03:59 PM | 17 SEP 2024
28.3 (4.56%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    72,970.00-150.00
    Chennai
    73,280.0020.00
    Delhi
    73,330.00-2,085.00
    Kolkata
    73,290.00-2,460.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.10
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue