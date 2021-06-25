Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Microsoft hits $2 trillion market cap after Windows 11 showcase

Microsoft hits $2 trillion market cap after Windows 11 showcase

Microsoft has unveiled the next generation of its Windows software, called Windows 11, that has a new “start menu” and other features.
2 min read . 06:09 PM IST Livemint, Edited By Vivek Punj

  • Microsoft had first touched the milestone of $2 trillion market cap on June 22 but dipped below the mark before close
  • The software maker regained the milestone after the launch of Windows 11

Microsoft has become the second company after Apple to close the day with a market capitalisation above $2 trillion.

The Satya Nadella-led software giant achieved market valuation of $2.01 trillion at the end of Thursday's session, which it closed on $266.69, up 1.42 points or 0.53 per cent.

Microsoft had first touched the milestone of $2 trillion market cap on June 22 but dipped below the mark before close. Taking the covers off its Windows 11 on Thursday gave the company enough juice to once again zoom past the $2-trillion mark and stay there till the end of session.

Windows 11 is Microsoft's first big operating system update in over five years and will be the successor of Windows 10 that was launched in 2015. The new desktop OS brings a brand new design, a centered start menu, the ability to run Android apps among other features.

With Windows 11 Microsoft announced that developers can keep the entire revenue for their apps. Microsoft said it would allow developers to bypass the payments system in its app store if they have their own commerce engine.

This could create problems for Apple, the other publicly listed $2-trillion company. The Cupertino tech giant has faced government scrutiny over its app store and a legal battle from Epic, the maker of the popular Fortnite game, which contends Apple has been gouging app makers by charging commissions ranging from 15-30 per cent for in-app transactions because it forbids other options on its iPhone, iPad and iPod.

The ongoing lockdown and subsequent shift to working and learning from home has boosted demand in PC market as well as video conferencing apps like Microsoft's Teams. The company benefitted from the rise in demand as its share has grown almost twice in the past two years. Apart from its software business, Microsoft has also seen growth in hardware segment, cloud computing and acquisitions.

Windows 11 is expected to become available later this year on new computers and other devices and as a free update for those with Windows 10.

