Microsoft stock jumps over 4% after tech giant reaches $500 billion valuation deal with ChatGPT-maker OpenAI

Microsoft stock jumped more than 4% during the intraday Wall Street session on Tuesday, 28 October 2025, after the tech giant reached a $500 billion valuation deal with the artificial intelligence (AI) ChatGPT-maker OpenAI.

Microsoft Share Price Microsoft share price jumped more than 4% to hit an intraday high of $553.72 during Tuesday's Wall Street session. The shares of the big tech firm were trading 2.18% higher at $543.23 as of 12:45 p.m. (EDT), compared to $531.52 at the previous market session.

Shares of the company have given stock market investors more than 168% returns on their investment in the last five years, and over 27% returns in the last one-year period.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, Microsoft shares have risen 29.65% in 2025 and are up 5.49% in the last one-month period. The company's shares are trading 4.20% higher in the last five market sessions on Wall Street.

Microsoft share price hit its 52-week high level at $555.45, while the 52-week low level was at $344.79, according to the data collected from Marketwatch. The company's market capitalisation (M-Cap) stood at $3.95 trillion as of the stock market session on Tuesday, 28 October 2025.

