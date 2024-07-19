Microsoft Windows crash: Indian brokerage firms Nuvama, 5paisa face tech issues

Amid widespread reports of technical issues affecting Microsoft Windows users globally, several Indian brokerage firms reported that their operations were affected by the Windows crash.

Amid widespread reports of technical issues affecting Microsoft Windows users globally, several Indian brokerage firms, including 5paisa and Nuvama, reported that their operations were affected by the Windows crash.

“Due to a global outage with Crowdstrike/Microsoft, offering a cyber security solution, our systems are affected. Our team is working closely with both of them to restore our systems as soon as possible," 5paisa wrote on social media platform X.

The IT outage impacted brokerage firm Nuvama Wealth, as its website said some of its services, such as account opening and service requests, were impacted due to the global Microsoft outage.

On Friday, July 19, users worldwide reported technical issues following the latest Crowdstrike update for Windows 10. The update impacted services across various industries.

Windows users faced the "blue screen of death" error on their devices probably due to a new update from CrowdStrike, a US-based cybersecurity company which provides endpoint security to several organisations globally.

Windows outage issue has led to users being logged out of their systems and stuck in recovery mode.

Several other brokerage firms, such as Angel One and Motilal Oswal, also faced some technical issues.

The global IT outage has affected many industries all over the world. As Mint reported earlier, according to the Spectator Index, numerous major banks, media outlets, and airlines have experienced disruptions in several US states.

The London Stock Exchange has also been affected, and Sky News is currently off the air. Emergency services, such as 911, also face interruptions in the US.

The LSE Group, which runs the London stock market, stated thatit is suffering a worldwide technical issue that prevents news from being published.

Crowdstrike has also acknowledged the issue in a recent support page where it states that the recent crashes on Windows are related to problems with the Falcon n sensor. It stated, "CrowdStrike is aware of reports of crashes on Windows hosts related to the Falcon Sensor.