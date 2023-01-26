What Microsoft's cloud deal numbers mean for Indian IT companies1 min read . Updated: 26 Jan 2023, 11:34 AM IST
- The brokerage believes that strong revenue growth in the cloud segment bodes, reported by Microsoft, well for Indian IT services companies
Microsoft’s revenue growth is, once again, held up by its cloud business and the company continues to expect FY23 growth to be led by cloud as enterprises continue to invest thereof, said domestic and research firm Nuvama which believes that strong revenue growth in the cloud segment bodes, reported by Microsoft, well for Indian IT services companies.
