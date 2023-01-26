What Microsoft's cloud deal numbers mean for Indian IT companies

“Revenue growth was led by Intelligent Cloud, up 18% YoY/24% YoY in CC. Server Products and Cloud Services revenue shot up 20%/ 26% YoY in CC. Azure and other cloud services revenue jumped 31% YoY/38% YoY in CC. Azure growth is lower than historical trend, although still high on such a large base. We are not worried about slowing growth as the deal pipeline for IT services companies remains high with more contribution from cost-takeout deals," Nuvama added.