Mid cap chemical stock rallies after healthy Q3 earnings and dividend of 200%

On Friday, the shares of Clean Science and Technology closed on the NSE at ₹1,484.00 apiece level, up by 0.14% from the previous close of ₹1,481.90. The stock recorded a total volume of 2,87,683 shares, compared to the 20-Day average volume of 58,229 shares. In the last 1 year, the stock has fallen 35.70% and on a YTD basis, it has fallen 0.44% so far in 2023. The stock touched a 52-week-high of ₹2,361.10 on (04-Feb-2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹1,330.00 on (30-Jan-2023). For the quarter ended December 2022 or Q3FY23, the company reported a promoter shareholding of 78.50%, FIIs stake of 3.99%, DIIs stake of 4.65% and public stake of 12.86%.