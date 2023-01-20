Mid cap company declares 300% dividend, scrip hit 52-week-low

The company has said today in a stock exchange filing that “Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, the Board have approved and declared an interim dividend of Rs.3/- per equity share (i.e. 300% on the face value of Re.1/- each) on the paid-up equity share capital of the Company payable to those members whose names appear in the Register of Members of the Company or will appear as beneficial owners (as per particulars furnished by the Depositories viz., National Securities Depository Limited and Central Depository Services (India) Limited) at the closure of the business hours on Thursday, 2nd February, 2023, being the record date to ascertain the eligibility of members to receive the said interim dividend."