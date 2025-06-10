Mid- cap Pharma stock Akum Drugs rebounds 35% from April lows: Should you Buy or Sell the stock?

Stock Market today: The Mid- cap Pharma stock Akum Drugs, has been rebounding well and has risen almost 35% since closing lows in April. Should you Buy or Sell the stock that has seen sharp gains ? Here is what analysts say

Mid Cap Pharm stock Akums Drugs share price movement Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals share price has seen sharp gains of almost 35% from closing lows of around ₹421 seen on the BSE on 7 April 2025 to ₹568 levels now. The Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals share price earlier had seen sharp correction, hitting 52 week lows of ₹407.40 on 7 April 2025, inline with sharp correction in the markets following global uncertainties and Trump Tariffs

Mid-Cap stock Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals- Analysts Views ICICI Securities post Q4 FY25 results recently had said that Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals’ (Akums) Q4FY25 revenue was ahead of our expectation, though unfavorable product mix dented margins. The CDMO business or Contract Development and Manufacturing Business grew a strong 14.8% in Q4 led by volume growth and realisation improvement. They also mentioned that Akums has ₹1500 crore in cash on hand, which it may use to expand its export and CDMO operations and add new capabilities. In Q4FY27 supplies for a new 5-year export order for a European client are expected to start.

The management expects 8–10% rise in the CDMO, Akumentis, and API segments, with exports expected to grow at a greater rate of 20% in FY26, highlighted ICICI analysts. As per them it also plans to curtail losses in trade generics segment and up to 50% reduction in loss ( ₹44 Crore loss in FY25) in API segment in FY26. ICICI Securities maintains BUY ratings, with Sum of the parts or SoTP-based unchanged Target price of ₹710.

Mid-Cap stock Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals- Technical Views Akums is forming a rounding bottom on the daily charts, having reclaimed its daily moving averages. The recent pullback successfully tested these rising averages, signaling underlying strength. A breakout above ₹600 will likely trigger fresh bullish momentum, initially targeting the ₹700– ₹750 zone. The strong base formation combined with supportive moving averages suggests that the stock is well-positioned for an upside continuation once the breakout level is breached, said Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investments

