Mid-cap specialty chemical stock Clean Science rises 8% post Q4 results, dividend announcement. Time to buy or sell?

Stock Market Today: Mid-Cap Specialty chemical stock Clean Science gained more than 8% during the intraday trades on Friday post Q4 results and Dividend announcement on Thursday after the market hours. Should you Buy or Sell the Clean Science and Technology stock?

Clean Science and Technology Q4 Results The quarterly consolidated net profit reported by Mid-Cap Specialty chemical stock Clean Science and Technology increased by 5.89% from Rs. 70.09 crore in January - March 2024 quarter to Rs. 74.23 crore in January - March 2025 quarter.

The reported net sales for the March 2025 quarter for Clean Science and Technology Ltd stood at ₹263.68 crore, up 15.89% from March 2024's ₹227.53 crore. The Earnings before Interest Tax Depreciation and Amrotisation increased 7.91% from Rs. 108.57 crore in March 2024 to Rs. 117.16 crore in March 2025.

Clean Science and Technology Analyst views- Buy or Sell? Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd - For Mid-Cap Specialty chemical stock Clean Science and Technology Motilal Oswal Financial Services or MOFSL expects a revenue, Ebitda /EBITDA and net profit compounded annual growth of CAGR of 26%, 24% and 30% during FY25-27 respectively.

The company is expected to generate around ₹190 Crore in Free Cash Flow during FY26-27, with a planned capex of ₹600 crore over the same period. The stock is currently trading at 32 times FY27 estimated Earnings per share or EPS of ₹42 and 23 times FY27 estimated EV/EBITDA. MOFSL value the stock at 30 times FY27 estimated EPS to arrive at their target price of ₹1,260 and hence have Neutral Ratings for the Mid-Cap Specialty chemical stock Clean Science.

Prabhudas Lilladher says that for or the Mid-Cap Specialty chemical stock Clean Science looking ahead, the new capex initiatives are expected to be key growth drivers. Clean Science construction has commenced on a second performance chemical plant focused on water treatment, which is scheduled to be operational by Q4FY26.However, the margin profile as per Prabhudas Lilladher may come under some pressure, as certain new products are expected to have lower profitability compared to the company’s legacy portfolio. At its current valuation of 37 times FY27 Earnings per Share, they maintain a ‘Hold’ rating on Clean Science, with a target price of ₹1,361 valuing it at 38 times FY27 EPS

B&K Securities however has Buy Ratings for the Mid-Cap Specialty chemical stock Clean Science with a target price of ₹1716

B&K Securities analysts say that based on expanded HALS product basket, ongoing scale up, and widening geographical footprint, the company expects to clock 4,500 MT volumes garnering ₹210 Crore revenues and capturing 65% of domestic market share in HALS in the coming year. Mid Cap Specialty chemical stock Clean Science two new performance products, slated for commercialization in August-25 and February-26 are also expected to aid FY26E growth while legacy portfolio to grow at around 5-6% YoY in line with the industry growth.

B&K Securities expects robust growth in FY27 backed by further scale-up from HALS and the newly introduced two performance products while supported by products such as DHDT, Barbituric Acid, and BHT.