Mid cap stock Maharashtra Scooters declares ₹60 per share dividend, record date fixed2 min read . Updated: 25 Apr 2023, 04:26 PM IST
- Mid-cap company Maharashtra Scooters closed today's trading session with a market worth of ₹5,291.43 Cr.
Mid-cap company Maharashtra Scooters closed today's trading session with a market worth of ₹5,291.43 Cr. Bajaj Holdings and Investment Limited's subsidiary Maharashtra Scooters Limited is listed on both the BSE and the National Stock Exchange of India. The company's existing manufacturing operation entails the manufacturing of pressure die casting dies, castings, jigs, and fixtures, particularly for the two- and three-wheeler industries among other sectors.
