Mid cap stock Maharashtra Scooters declares 60 per share dividend, record date fixed

“Kindly further note that final dividend of Rs. 60 per share (600%) of face value of Rs. 10 each on equity shares of the Company has been recommended by the Board of Directors today for the financial year ended 31st, March 2023. The said dividend, if declared by the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting, will be credited / dispatched on 28 July 2023 and / or 29 July 2023. Further, pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the record date for the purpose of determining the members eligible to receive the dividend for the financial year ended 31st March 2023, has been fixed as Friday, 30 June 2023," said Maharashtra Scooters in a stock exchange filing.