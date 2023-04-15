Mid cap stock to pay ₹15 per share dividend soon, FIIs raise stake in Q32 min read . Updated: 15 Apr 2023, 03:29 PM IST
- A mid size firm, KSB Ltd., closed on Thursday with a market valuation of ₹7,806.88 Cr.
A mid size firm, KSB Ltd., closed on Thursday with a market valuation of ₹7,806.88 Cr. KSB specialises in monobloc and mini monobloc pumps, hydro pneumatic systems, control valves, industrial gate, globe, and check valves as well as centrifugal end suction pumps, high-pressure multistage pumps, and submersible motor pumps. The KSB Group, which comprises 4 zonal offices, 16 branch offices, 800+ authorised dealers, 4 service stations, 200+ authorised service centres, and 21 godowns, is one of the top providers of high-quality pumps and valves.
