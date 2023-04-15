Mid cap stock to pay 15 per share dividend soon, FIIs raise stake in Q3

On Thursday, the shares of KSB Ltd closed on the BSE at ₹2242.85 apiece level, up by 0.94% from the previous close of ₹2221.95. The stock touched a 52-week-high of ₹2,278.95 on (10/04/2023) and a 52-week-low of ₹1,183.65 on (12/05/2022). During Q3FY23, the company recorded a promoter shareholding of 66.69%, FIIs stake of 3.23%, DIIs stake of 10.85%, and a public stake of 19.21%. As per the data of Trendlyne, promoters holding of KSB remains unchanged at 66.69% in December 2022 quarter, FII/FPI stake grew from 3.17% in September 2022 quarter to 3.23% in December 2022 quarter, the number of FII/FPI investors plummeted from 105 to 104, mutual funds stake plummet from 8.08% to 8.05% and institutional investors stake grew from 13.94% in Q2FY23 to 14.08% in Q3FY23.