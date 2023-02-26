Mid cap stock to trade ex-split and ex-bonus this week, FIIs stake up 38% in Q3

“360 ONE WAM (erstwhile IIFL Wealth & Asset Management) registered 4%/16% QoQ/YoY PAT growth in Q3FY23 to Rs1.80bn, delivering >23% RoE, broadly in line with I-Sec estimates. ARR asset revenue grew strongly at 6% QoQ to Rs2.76bn (67% of total revenue vs 64% in Q2FY23) driven by 7% ARR AUM growth. However, YoY build up was lower at 12% despite 20% growth in ARR AUM due to moderation in retention rates (70bps/74bps in Q3FY23/Q3FY22). Transactional revenue was up 14% QoQ, driving 9% QoQ growth in operating revenue to Rs4.2bn. Nonetheless, forex MTM loss of Rs50mn dragged revenue growth (just flat QoQ). Cost grew 4% QoQ (down 16% YoY) mainly due to higher spends on technology and rebranding (rebranded itself to ‘360 ONE’ to better represent its business). It has proposed a share split of 1:1 and bonus issue of 1:1. Dividend payout is proposed to continue at ~70-80% of PAT. Maintain BUY with an unchanged target price of Rs2,217 (24x FY24E PAT). Key risks: i) lower net flows and retentions, ii) higher cost," said ICICI Securities.