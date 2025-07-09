These five mid cap stocks deserve a place on your long-term watch list

Management is confident of achieving 20% year-on-year volume growth over the next three to four years. It plans to expand its existing installed capacity of 4.5 MTPA to increase to 6.8 MTPA by FY28. A total capex of ₹15 bn is planned over the next three years for this expansion, which is expected to be entirely funded from internal cash flows. This translates to roughly ₹500 crore a year from FY26 to FY28.