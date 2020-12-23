Mid cap stocks to outshine in 2021, say analysts. Here are the top picks

Can Fin Homes (TP: ₹580): The NBFC has a total loan book size of ₹20,830 crore as on H1FY21, that has grown at 20.3% CAGR over FY15-20. Salaried and professionals contribute ~71% of the total loan mix while self employed make up ~29% of loan book, while builder loans are negligible. Can Fin saw its NII grow at a healthy 17.5% CAGR over FY15-20 where its NIM increased from 3.2% to 3.5% , while net profit saw a strong CARG growth of 34.3% over FY15-20 to | 376 crore for FY20. Can fin has a RoA of 1.9% and RoE of 17.5% for FY20 and return ratios have remained at healthy levels over past few years