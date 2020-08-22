Mid caps get their mojo back, top 10 mid cap stocks rise by 30%-75% in a month

"There has been no stopping for the mid cap space and especially the way these stocks just took off in the last three weeks. When mid cap rally starts, it generally creates a euphoric situation and this is clearly what we are experiencing for the past few days. Nobody knows when and where it’s going to stop and at the same time, it’s hard not to participate also. The overall structure remains sturdy; but we believe that sooner or later, the market is likely to witness some correction, which would be healthy in the longer run. In the last five months, forget bearish, we did not even sound cautious and used all dips to get into the market. But now looking at a few observations, we do not want to maintain similar optimism purely with the short-term view," says Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives, Angel Broking.