Mid-sized PSU banks surge on report govt may privatise several lenders

MUMBAI: Mid-sized public sector banks on Tuesday rose after a media report said the government plans to privatise over half of state-owned banks. Shares of Bank of Maharashtra gained 14%, Central Bank of India 12%, UCO Bank 10%, Bank of India 7.3% and Indian Overseas Bank 5%.
MUMBAI: Mid-sized public sector banks on Tuesday rose after a media report said the government plans to privatise over half of state-owned banks. Shares of Bank of Maharashtra gained 14%, Central Bank of India 12%, UCO Bank 10%, Bank of India 7.3% and Indian Overseas Bank 5%.
According to the Reuters report, the government plans to sell majority stake in Bank of India, Central Bank of India, Indian Overseas Bank, UCO Bank, Bank of Maharashtra and Punjab & Sind Bank.
According to the Reuters report, the government plans to sell majority stake in Bank of India, Central Bank of India, Indian Overseas Bank, UCO Bank, Bank of Maharashtra and Punjab & Sind Bank.
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading,
Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
"A plan would be laid out in a new privatisation proposal the government is currently formulating, and this would be put before the cabinet for approval," the Reuters report said.
The government is working on a privatisation plan to help to raise money by selling assets in non-core companies and sectors when the government is strapped for funds due to lack of economic growth caused by the coronavirus pandemic.