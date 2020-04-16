Midcap and smallcap outperform, rupee hits record low again

Indian stock markets ended higher on Thursday while mid and smallcap stocks outperformed peers as investors rushed to buy shares expecting the government to dole out revival package soon. The BSE Sensex ended at 30,602.61, up 222.80 points or 0.73% while the Nifty was at 8,992.80, up 67.50 points or 0.76%. BSE Midcap and BSE Smallcap were up 1.42% and 1.71% respectively.

Analysts feel that it would be difficult for markets to maintain the positive bias for long especially when the domestic factors are pointing otherwise. Economic data from around the world remained grim and global markets also remained weak. Asian markets were mixed with equities in Japan and Hong Kong were down 0.6% to 1.3%

Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd said that the markets opened weak in the early trade due to poor US retail sales data and factory production. “However the sentiments turned positive as an increasing number of European countries cautiously started to ease lockdown this week. The sentiments got further uplifted post reports that the government is working on a fiscal package and is closely studying the impact of covid-19."

Indian currency has once again hit fresh record low on Thursday. The rupee closed at 76.87 against the dollar, down 0.55% from previous close of 76.44. It opened at 76.74 and touched a low of 76.87 a dollar. The 10-year bond yield ended at 6.44% from previous close of 6.43%.

According to Anindya Banerjee, currency derivatives and interest rate derivatives at Kotak Securities Indian Rupee continues to weaken due to rising cases of covid-19 in India while extension of lockdown is going to prolong the economic pain. “However, as lockdown will be lifted across various parts of the nations, which are not covid hotspots, is a positive development. This will help the agricultural sector ahead of the monsoon season and also bring back employment in non-urban centers," he said. Banerjee expects the rupee to say weaken, but some of these positive development in home and abroad may limit the pace of the decline. He sees rupee in the range of 76.00-77.50 a dollar in medium term."

Covid-19 outbreak has led to a sharp downturn in equity market and significant uncertainties related to economy, financial market, external situation and policy response.

"Sharp correction in valuation, continued domestic flows and monetary stimulus are the silver lining so far for India while fiscal policy is expected to step up in near future. While markets abroad has corrected too, equity markets in China has been resilient and US corrected by a lesser extent. Coupled with depreciation in ruee on account of FIIs outflows, global diversification of equity holding remain a performing theme," said analysts at ASK Wealth Advisors.

